UBS Oconnor LLC Takes $3.51 Million Position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

UBS Oconnor LLC bought a new stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 141,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000. UBS Oconnor LLC owned about 0.09% of The Chemours as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Chemours by 40.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 117,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 33,696 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 182.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 160,141 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $207,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Chemours during the third quarter worth $945,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Chemours by 19.6% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,807 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CC. Barclays downgraded The Chemours from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on The Chemours in a report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.36.

The Chemours stock opened at $27.66 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Chemours Company has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $29.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.59.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. The Chemours had a positive return on equity of 46.27% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Fluoroproducts, Chemical Solutions, and Titanium Technologies. The Fluoroproducts segment offers fluorochemicals, including refrigerants, foam blowing agents, and propellants under the Freon and Opteon brand names; fluoropolymers, such as industrial resins, specialty products, and coatings under the Teflon, Viton, Krytox, and Nafion brands; and fluoroelastomer products under the Viton brand name for electronics, communications, automotive, wire and cable, energy, oil and gas, aerospace, and other applications.

