UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 296,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,052,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACKIU. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,914,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,667,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,660,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Ackrell SPAC Partners I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,255,000.

Get Ackrell SPAC Partners I alerts:

Shares of ACKIU opened at $10.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49. Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co, a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, and other similar business combination. The company was formerly known as Able Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co in September 2019.

Read More: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACKIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Co. (OTCMKTS:ACKIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ackrell SPAC Partners I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.