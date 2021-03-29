UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 57,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXC. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exelon by 294.0% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Exelon during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $43.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $32.39 and a one year high of $46.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.41.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. Exelon had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were given a $0.3825 dividend. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 47.52%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EXC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Exelon from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.64.

In other news, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 12,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $524,808.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 635 shares in the company, valued at $27,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

