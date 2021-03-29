UBS Oconnor LLC Takes Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,005,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $42,903,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 18.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,235,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,638,000 after buying an additional 2,089,545 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 109.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,635,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 853,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter worth about $8,580,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen upgraded Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Under Armour from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Under Armour from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $22.36 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.15 and a twelve month high of $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.63, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

