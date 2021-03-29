UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Holdings Lowered by Hazelview Securities Inc.

Hazelview Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 765,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. UDR comprises about 5.0% of Hazelview Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Hazelview Securities Inc. owned about 0.26% of UDR worth $28,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 37.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,829,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,082,000 after buying an additional 1,324,205 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of UDR by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its position in shares of UDR by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,943,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,695,000 after buying an additional 873,626 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of UDR by 66.1% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,091,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,194,000 after buying an additional 832,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter worth about $21,090,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.46. 56,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,610. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. This is a boost from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 69.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,226 shares in the company, valued at $52,792,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $4,657,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,000 shares of company stock worth $10,328,400. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

