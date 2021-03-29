Ultiledger (ULT) Reaches One Day Volume of $113,520.00

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000023 BTC on major exchanges. Ultiledger has a market capitalization of $31.50 million and $113,520.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ultiledger has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00022673 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00048503 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $359.10 or 0.00622831 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.62 or 0.00066991 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001734 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000915 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025105 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Ultiledger Coin Profile

Ultiledger (ULT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. The official website for Ultiledger is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.