Ultra Reaches 1-Day Volume of $4.03 Million (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. One Ultra coin can now be purchased for $0.71 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $200.73 million and $4.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $57,739.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.94 or 0.00897037 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $208.10 or 0.00360421 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00013052 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001356 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Ultra Coin Profile

UOS is a DPoI coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 282,792,126 coins. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . Ultra’s official website is ultra.io . The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io

According to CryptoCompare, “U°OS is a universal reputation system constituting an open-source blockchain protocol. it is built to be the standard for evaluation of trustworthiness on the emerging decentralized web. U°OS introduces DPoI, a unique consensus algorithm, that takes into account not only the monetary stake of an account but also the value it creates for the network, calculating it via account's incoming transfer and social activity. The U°OS reputation system already has use-cases/dApps, such as u.community, a social platform, which serves as an explorer and interface to the blockchain. Unlike other chains, U°OS records both economic transfers and social interactions on the blockchain.Social transactions allow the exchange of non-monetary value in a blockchain. For example, U°Community dApp uses the social transactions to upvote, downvote, publish content and follow or trust users. Social transactions along with economic ones are used to calculate reputation or Importance of digital entities Click here to access the UºOS community blog. “

Ultra Coin Trading

