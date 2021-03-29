Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Short Interest Up 138.9% in March

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,990,000 shares, an increase of 138.9% from the February 28th total of 1,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the third quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 284.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 9,532 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 79.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ultrapar Participações from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

UGP opened at $3.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 1.48% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0801 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.67%.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.