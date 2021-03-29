UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Aegis

Equities research analysts at Aegis started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

UMH has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

UMH Properties stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.38. 5,546 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 206,153. The company has a market cap of $821.15 million, a P/E ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $9.58 and a twelve month high of $19.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.32.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative net margin of 13.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.08%. On average, analysts expect that UMH Properties will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,913,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,153,000 after acquiring an additional 121,863 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after buying an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 350,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after buying an additional 28,862 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 299,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 286,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

