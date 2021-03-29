UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.63

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $19.63 and last traded at $19.44, with a volume of 6706 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of UMH Properties from $16.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Aegis assumed coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

Get UMH Properties alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $823.69 million, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.49. UMH Properties had a negative return on equity of 21.08% and a negative net margin of 13.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is presently 120.63%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,365,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 192.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 44,308 shares in the last quarter. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UMH Properties Company Profile (NYSE:UMH)

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.