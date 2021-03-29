Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 26.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,113 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 14.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after buying an additional 27,340 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,321,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,401,000 after purchasing an additional 157,220 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Under Armour by 1.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 445,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,679 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Under Armour by 39.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 43,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Under Armour by 14.2% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UA opened at $18.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.37 and a 12-month high of $20.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -11.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.17. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

