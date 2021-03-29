UNICORN Token (UNI) Trading 40.3% Higher Over Last Week

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 50.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. UNICORN Token has a market capitalization of $68,211.30 and $217.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNICORN Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00050655 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001014 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000064 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded up 208.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI . The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap is a protocol for exchanging ERC-20 tokens on Ethereum. It eliminates trusted intermediaries and unnecessary forms of rent extraction, allowing for fast, efficient trading. Where it makes tradeoffs decentralization, censorship resistance, and security are prioritized. Uniswap is open-source software licensed under GPL. The introduction of UNI (ERC-20) on September 16th, 2020 enables shared community ownership and a vibrant, diverse, and dedicated governance system, which will actively guide the protocol towards the future. 1 billion UNI have been minted at genesis and will become accessible over the course of 4 years. A perpetual inflation rate of 2% per year will start after 4 years, ensuring continued participation and contribution to Uniswap at the expense of passive UNI holders. Uniswap has embraced the tenets of neutrality and trust minimization: it is crucial that governance is constrained to where it is strictly necessary. With this in mind, the Uniswap governance framework is limited to contributing to both protocol development and usage as well as the development of the broader Uniswap ecosystem. In doing so, UNI officially enshrines Uniswap as publicly-owned and self-sustainable infrastructure while continuing to carefully protect its indestructible and autonomous qualities. “

UNICORN Token Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

