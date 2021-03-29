Unido EP (UDO) Price Reaches $0.69 on Exchanges

Unido EP (CURRENCY:UDO) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Over the last week, Unido EP has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unido EP coin can currently be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001199 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market capitalization of $16.75 million and approximately $620,796.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00058733 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00007583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.29 or 0.00220094 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $540.51 or 0.00941957 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.21 or 0.00050900 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00078666 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00029495 BTC.

Unido EP Coin Profile

Unido EP’s total supply is 115,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,358,790 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

