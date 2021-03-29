Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Reaches Market Cap of $96.28 Million

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 29th. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $27.53 or 0.00047897 BTC on major exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a total market capitalization of $96.28 million and approximately $7.09 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unifi Protocol DAO alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $141.98 or 0.00246979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017966 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00010471 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000580 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002837 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00007170 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,188.90 or 0.03807633 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Profile

UNFI uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,496,666 tokens. The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official website is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Unifi Protocol DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unifi Protocol DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.