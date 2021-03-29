Unification (FUND) Trading 0.5% Lower This Week

Unification (CURRENCY:FUND) traded down 8.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 29th. Unification has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and approximately $47,265.00 worth of Unification was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unification coin can now be bought for about $0.0503 or 0.00000087 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Unification has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00022641 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00048842 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $361.38 or 0.00624843 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00066966 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000916 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00024838 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Unification Coin Profile

Unification (CRYPTO:FUND) is a coin. Unification’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,447,402 coins. Unification’s official Twitter account is @unificationUND and its Facebook page is accessible here . Unification’s official message board is medium.com/unificationfoundation . The official website for Unification is unification.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fund is a fund project dedicated to investing in blockchain projects. It invests in projects which are characterized by being highly foresightful and technology-oriented, with high growth and high ROI. As the blockchain economy grows with exponential growth, investment in top tokens will be a huge profitable alternative. Fund will exclusively invest in tokens which have already witnessed their fast growth or those with extraordinary potential. “

Buying and Selling Unification

