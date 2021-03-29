UniLend (UFT) Price Hits $3.15

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One UniLend token can now be bought for about $3.15 or 0.00005481 BTC on exchanges. UniLend has a market cap of $47.02 million and approximately $10.39 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, UniLend has traded up 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.96 or 0.00048670 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.31 or 0.00621940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.39 or 0.00066830 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00025181 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About UniLend

UniLend is a token. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,934,300 tokens. UniLend’s official website is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniLend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniLend using one of the exchanges listed above.

