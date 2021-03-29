Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given “Buy” Rating at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports.

ULVR has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) target price on shares of Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on shares of Unilever in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 48.43 ($0.63) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 4,092.43 ($53.47). 2,642,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,117. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,928.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,396.79. The firm has a market cap of £107.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a 52-week low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59).

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, with a total value of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

