Unilever (LON:ULVR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unilever (LON:ULVR)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price target on Unilever and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($59.45) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Unilever from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 4,550 ($59.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price target on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Unilever currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,553.64 ($59.49).

Shares of LON:ULVR traded up GBX 48.43 ($0.63) during midday trading on Monday, reaching GBX 4,092.43 ($53.47). 2,642,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,628,117. The company has a market cap of £107.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.79. Unilever has a one year low of GBX 3,721 ($48.62) and a one year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,928.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,396.79.

In other news, insider John Rishton Cha purchased 1,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,951 ($51.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,624.56 ($64,834.81).

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

