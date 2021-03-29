UniMex Network Price Hits $3.88 on Top Exchanges (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. One UniMex Network token can now be bought for approximately $3.88 or 0.00007006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniMex Network has traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. UniMex Network has a market cap of $25.35 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.61 or 0.00058840 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00007421 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.97 or 0.00232718 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $529.34 or 0.00955143 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.93 or 0.00052194 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00079720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00030224 BTC.

About UniMex Network

UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,529,811 tokens.

UniMex Network Token Trading

