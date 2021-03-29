Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) Short Interest Update

Union Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,800 shares, a decrease of 48.1% from the February 28th total of 67,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 210,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LATN. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Union Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ramius Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $833,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $945,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter worth approximately $993,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

LATN stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.02. 1,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,484. Union Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $10.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25.

Union Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Miami, Florida.

