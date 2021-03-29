Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,595 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,587 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $33,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $2,186,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,771 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 308,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,631,976.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Shares of UNP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $222.97. The company had a trading volume of 75,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,679. The stock has a market cap of $149.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.63. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.50 and a fifty-two week high of $223.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Read More: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.