uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Gap Up to $29.24

Shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $29.24, but opened at $31.35. uniQure shares last traded at $31.36, with a volume of 4,607 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded uniQure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on uniQure from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on uniQure from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on uniQure from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Get uniQure alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.86. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 59.64% and a negative net margin of 2,738.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that uniQure will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $27,814.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $2,190,294.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total value of $74,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,019,155.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,971 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QURE. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in uniQure by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in uniQure during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

uniQure Company Profile (NASDAQ:QURE)

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for patients suffering from genetic and other diseases in the Netherlands. Its lead program is Etranacogene dezaparvovec (AMT-061), which is in Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B.

See Also: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.