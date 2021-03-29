Uniswap Market Capitalization Achieves $15.19 Billion (UNI)

Uniswap (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $29.09 or 0.00050289 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion and $536.87 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 16.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000063 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 50.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 208.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,002,017 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni . Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog . Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI and its Facebook page is accessible here

Uniswap Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

