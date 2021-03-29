United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,315 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 0.9% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.47% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $152,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 11,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $800,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.91. The stock had a trading volume of 208,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,282. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $63.27 and a 52-week high of $93.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

