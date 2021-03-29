United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,739 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of PepsiCo worth $126,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 24,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,648,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,937,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,555,000 after purchasing an additional 980,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 14.1% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 173,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after purchasing an additional 21,511 shares during the last quarter. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PEP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.40.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.64. 193,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,688,900. The company has a market cap of $198.17 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.67 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

