United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 9,437 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 308,110 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,437 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $64,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 162,023 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares in the last quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,999 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,721,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 4.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 680,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $128,814,000 after acquiring an additional 30,134 shares in the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on UNP shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.56.

In related news, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,645,764. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $320,565.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,336,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UNP traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.31. 56,040 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,039,679. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $209.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.63. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $132.50 and a 1 year high of $223.21. The stock has a market cap of $148.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

