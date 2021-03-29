United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,109 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.25% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $46,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $141.24. The stock had a trading volume of 63,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,374. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.60 and its 200-day moving average is $125.51. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $90.96 and a 52-week high of $143.11.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

