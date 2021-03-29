United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 531,165 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,057 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $76,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 40.1% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 445,778 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $62,368,000 after acquiring an additional 127,649 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 19.1% in the third quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,682,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $223,728,000 after buying an additional 36,658 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.24. 337,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,400,281. The company has a market cap of $380.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.94 and a 12-month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.11.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 411,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.42, for a total transaction of $59,407,889.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,517,438,848.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,035,000 shares of company stock worth $556,529,644 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.