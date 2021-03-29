United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,105 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $300.41. The company had a trading volume of 140,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,651,784. The stock has a market cap of $323.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.00 and a 12-month high of $304.00.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price objective on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.69.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

