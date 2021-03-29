United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $126.31 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,841 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $126,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,724,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $22,302,309,000 after acquiring an additional 112,807 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alphabet by 44,364.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,551,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,534,862 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Alphabet by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Alphabet by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Alphabet by 653.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,253,084 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $441,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2,024.93. 41,742 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,805,479. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,063.64 and its 200-day moving average is $1,777.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,075.08 and a 52 week high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

