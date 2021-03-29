United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $180.97 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,691,638 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 58,814 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for about 1.1% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.14% of Starbucks worth $180,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNB Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Starbucks stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $108.43. The stock had a trading volume of 219,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,548,252. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $60.90 and a 12 month high of $112.34. The company has a market capitalization of $127.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.22, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.22.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Cowen increased their target price on Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $108.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Starbucks from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

