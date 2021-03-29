United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $64.65 Million Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181,129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,256 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $64,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.26.

In related news, insider Gilberto Caldart sold 7,528 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $2,559,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,094,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 57,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.14, for a total value of $18,711,753.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,068,605 shares in the company, valued at $35,680,703,439.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 764,346 shares of company stock valued at $252,786,532. 3.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $5.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $360.26. 116,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,535,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $357.87 billion, a PE ratio of 54.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $355.02 and a 200-day moving average of $338.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $227.10 and a 12 month high of $389.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.65%.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

