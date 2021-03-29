United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 321,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $62,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,739,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 606.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,571,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,402 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 24,030,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,344,000 after acquiring an additional 960,505 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,025,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,674.5% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 679,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,188,000 after acquiring an additional 669,114 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $204.49. The stock had a trading volume of 173,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,425,671. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $121.77 and a 1 year high of $209.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.29.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

