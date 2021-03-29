United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Purchases 57,678 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,436,099 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,678 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 0.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $109,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,794 shares of company stock worth $1,111,433. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$52.57 during trading hours on Monday. 1,096,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,226,877. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research firms have commented on CSCO. DZ Bank raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

