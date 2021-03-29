United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Reduces Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,479 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $85,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,925,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,742,000. Paul John Balson increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Paul John Balson now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 763.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 177,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,700,000 after buying an additional 156,571 shares in the last quarter.

IJH stock traded down $5.40 on Monday, reaching $256.41. 113,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,883. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $131.78 and a one year high of $268.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

