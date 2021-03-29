United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 23,051 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 692,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 23,051 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CVS Health worth $47,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CVS shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.08.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 49,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $3,648,995.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,139,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 181,999 shares of company stock valued at $13,778,193. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $76.00. 151,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,060,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $77.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Recommended Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.