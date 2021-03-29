United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 95,753 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,753 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.66% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $449,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.51 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $253.51. 46,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,885. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.95.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

