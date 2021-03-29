United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Sets New 52-Week High at $36.37

United Fire Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFCS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $35.87, with a volume of 682 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.07.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of United Fire Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get United Fire Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $887.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.09.

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.01. United Fire Group had a negative net margin of 12.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $280.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.50 million. On average, analysts forecast that United Fire Group, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. United Fire Group’s payout ratio is presently -55.56%.

In other United Fire Group news, Director Scott L. Carlton sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $33,959.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,439.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Fire Group by 394.8% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of United Fire Group by 580.2% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of United Fire Group during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 60.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for United Fire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Fire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.