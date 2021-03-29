United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Holdings Cut by Baker Avenue Asset Management LP

Baker Avenue Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,473 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for 1.7% of Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $25,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 243.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UPS shares. Vertical Research began coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $184.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.85. 42,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,678,532. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.35 and a 1-year high of $178.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The stock has a market cap of $144.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In related news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 868 shares in the company, valued at $138,723.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

