United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Stock Holdings Lifted by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 144.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,270,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,339,990 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.03% of United States Steel worth $38,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of X. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United States Steel by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 496,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after buying an additional 112,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 190,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 499,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 407,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 81,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:X traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.52. 1,786,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,257,857. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.39.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. United States Steel’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson bought 1,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.07 per share, for a total transaction of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

