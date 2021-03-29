Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) Holdings Trimmed by Zuckerman Investment Group LLC

Zuckerman Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,997 shares during the period. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Univar Solutions worth $6,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNVR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Univar Solutions by 903.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 10,206 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univar Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UNVR stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,272. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $22.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 121.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,312.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Univar Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

