Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $138.45.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th.

Shares of UHS stock opened at $135.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Universal Health Services has a 1 year low of $83.28 and a 1 year high of $143.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2,720.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Universal Health Services in the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

