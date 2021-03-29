Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.11% of Universal Health Services worth $12,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth about $11,415,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 73,745 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Universal Health Services by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 568,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,219,000 after acquiring an additional 36,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HealthInvest Partners AB purchased a new position in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $9,350,000. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Universal Health Services from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup decreased their price target on Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Sunday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of UHS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $135.18. The company had a trading volume of 9,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 594,634. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.28 and a twelve month high of $143.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.19 and its 200-day moving average is $126.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.01%.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

