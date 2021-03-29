UnlimitedIP Hits One Day Trading Volume of $8.92 Million (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. Over the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $16.07 million and $8.92 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

UnlimitedIP Token Profile

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It was first traded on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

