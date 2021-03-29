Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Receives Outperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $58.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s previous close.

UPLD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Upland Software from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Upland Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Upland Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.89.

Get Upland Software alerts:

Upland Software stock traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,559. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.99. Upland Software has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $52.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.02.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.45. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 15.94% and a negative net margin of 23.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Upland Software will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John T. Mcdonald sold 10,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.37, for a total transaction of $526,120.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 9,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $480,306.24. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 274,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,311.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,001 shares of company stock worth $13,289,812 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $806,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,438 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,524,000 after buying an additional 4,443 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,647,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Upland Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,455,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, digital marketing, ecommerce, customer service and support, project management, business operations, human resources and legal departments, and sales and marketing.

Recommended Story: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Upland Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upland Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.