uPlexa Price Up 18.7% Over Last Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 15.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 29th. During the last week, uPlexa has traded 18.7% higher against the US dollar. One uPlexa coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $722,847.21 and approximately $289.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 42.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000141 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 31.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

uPlexa Coin Profile

uPlexa (CRYPTO:UPX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy uPlexa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

