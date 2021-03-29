Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Trading 4.4% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)’s share price traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $58.00 to $110.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Upstart traded as high as $152.00 and last traded at $149.20. 21,449 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,286,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.95.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on UPST. Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Upstart from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Upstart has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Upstart during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $400,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $408,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter worth about $642,000.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.94.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.50 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

