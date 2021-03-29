Uptrennd Price Reaches $0.0260 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 36% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 29th. During the last week, Uptrennd has traded up 140.7% against the U.S. dollar. Uptrennd has a market cap of $10.82 million and $1.59 million worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uptrennd coin can currently be bought for $0.0260 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uptrennd Profile

Uptrennd (CRYPTO:1UP) is a coin. Uptrennd’s total supply is 995,554,318 coins and its circulating supply is 416,057,781 coins. The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Uptrennd is an online community that pays users to post content. Users will be paid for creating posts, commenting, sharing content, and engaging with sponsored content. The value of these points comes from funneling over 90% of the advertisement revenue directly into the Uptrennd ecosystem.Uptrennd is an optimized social media platform fusion. Uptrennd will bring blogs, social feeds, videos, music, and news to one all-encompassing home. Uptrennd is a movement to shift the wealth from corporations to individuals. This ecosystem empowers users to financially thrive through contributing online content. “

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using US dollars.

