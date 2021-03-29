Uquid Coin Price Tops $14.56 on Major Exchanges (UQC)

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Uquid Coin token can currently be bought for about $14.56 or 0.00025343 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $145.59 million and approximately $18.09 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00022823 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00048809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.15 or 0.00625174 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00067096 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00025122 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin (CRYPTO:UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com . The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin . Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

