Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Gary Chase Huber Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$193,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at C$280,164.68.

Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.42. 75,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,394. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

