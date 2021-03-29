Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Gary Chase Huber Sells 128,000 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) Director Gary Chase Huber sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total transaction of C$193,753.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 185,086 shares in the company, valued at C$280,164.68.
Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$1.42. 75,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,394. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.48 and a 52-week high of C$1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$268.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.45 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.80.
Ur-Energy Company Profile
